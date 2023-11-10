STERIS (NYSE:STE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
STE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.60.
Read Our Latest Report on STERIS
STERIS Stock Performance
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.