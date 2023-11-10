Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sterling Check from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of STER opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Check by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Check by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.