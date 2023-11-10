Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $10.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cutera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Cutera Trading Down 42.5 %

CUTR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Cutera has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cutera

In other Cutera news, CEO Taylor C. Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $297,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Taylor C. Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,219.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Drummond bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $14,677,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $6,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cutera by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 248.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 503,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,401 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

