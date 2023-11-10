StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

