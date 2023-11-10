StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.26 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

