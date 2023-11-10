StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

