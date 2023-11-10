StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.02 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $704,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

