StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.18. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

