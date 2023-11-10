StockNews.com Downgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Stock Up 0.7 %

NOV stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

