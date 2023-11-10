StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

