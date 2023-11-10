StockNews.com Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $2,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.