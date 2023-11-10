StockNews.com Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $748.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

