StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

