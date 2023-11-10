Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

