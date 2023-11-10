Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $297.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $289.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America raised Stryker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.49 and a 200-day moving average of $283.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

