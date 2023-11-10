Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SMLP opened at $19.51 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $121.19 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $51,368.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $77,936 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

