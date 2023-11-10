Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

