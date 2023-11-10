Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

SNCY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,161 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,161 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,737.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

