SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of STKL opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.