Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sylogist Stock Up 0.7 %

SYZ opened at C$7.45 on Friday. Sylogist has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.82 million, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

