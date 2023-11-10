Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

SYF opened at $29.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

