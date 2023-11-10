Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.04.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

