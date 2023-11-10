Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.