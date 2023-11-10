Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

