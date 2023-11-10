Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.
Shares of TPR opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
