TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.32.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

