TD Securities Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.4 %

About Ero Copper

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.84 and a one year high of C$32.12.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.