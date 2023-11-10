TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

