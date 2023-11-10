TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $23.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.73.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

