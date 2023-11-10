Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$73.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$42.39 and a 52 week high of C$66.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.