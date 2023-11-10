Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$73.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.44.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
