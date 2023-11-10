Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

TDS stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.90. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

