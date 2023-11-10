Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.75. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLS. Northland Securities raised shares of Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 90,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $185,324.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,893,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,031,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 90,402 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $185,324.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,893,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,504.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $283,174 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

