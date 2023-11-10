TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

T stock opened at C$23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$29.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 268.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle bought 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

