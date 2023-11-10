Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.