Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCFree Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

View Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.