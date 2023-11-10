Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Kristin A. Erickson Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Tennant’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 19.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tennant by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

