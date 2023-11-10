Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

