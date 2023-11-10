The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Acquires $49,839.75 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.
