The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Acquires $49,839.75 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

