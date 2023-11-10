The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.
About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
