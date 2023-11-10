The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto Purchases 5,000 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 5,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,933.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eastern Trading Up 2.4 %

EML opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EML

Institutional Trading of Eastern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the first quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.