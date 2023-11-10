The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Hershey by 278.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.29. 283,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

