The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.