The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The Pennant Group stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

