The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

