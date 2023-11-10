The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $161.50 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

