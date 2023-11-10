The Sage Group’s (SGE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930 ($11.48).

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($12.38) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 993.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 926.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 725.40 ($8.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.02). The stock has a market cap of £10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,012.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

