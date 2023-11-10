The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Wendy’s stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 111.11%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
