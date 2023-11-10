Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NYSE:TOST opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 28.31% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

