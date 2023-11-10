Tomer Weingarten Sells 47,365 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $162,484.96.
  • On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $771,102.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50.
  • On Thursday, September 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.