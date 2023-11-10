Tomer Weingarten Sells 47,365 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $162,484.96.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $771,102.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50.

On Thursday, September 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.