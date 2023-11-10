Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

MODG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,568,902.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,824,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

