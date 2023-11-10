TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

