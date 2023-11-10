Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Purchases $100,228.80 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,140 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TRNS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
