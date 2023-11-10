Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Purchases $100,228.80 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,140 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRNS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

